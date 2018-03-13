Donald Trump Says He Wants His Own ‘Space Force’ & Twitter Laughs At Him With Memes & Tweets

Donald Trump expressed his interest in creating a space force to strengthen U.S. defenses in a speech he made at a Marine Corps air station in Miramar, CA on Mar. 13. Twitter users reacted in the most epic ways.

President Donald Trump, 71, made a speech to service members at a Marine Corps air station in Miramar, CA on Mar. 13 and he proposed something interesting: to create his own space force to help the United States with its defenses. “My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a warfighting domain, just like the land, air and sea,” he said in the speech. “We may even have a space force — develop another one, space force. We have the Air Force, we’ll have the space force.” Soon after Donald’s speech hit the internet, Twitter users reacted in amusing ways and even posted memes that showed what they thought of his suggestion.

Some users couldn’t believe the Donald suggested such an idea. “Yo, this man Donald Trump really just said we need a ‘Space Force’ — ‘like an Army, Navy, but for space.’ I am DONE,” one user tweeted. “Donald Trump’s agenda for tomorrow. First, create Space Force, then name Chewbacca as new Secretary of State. #SpaceForce,” another joked. One user posted a photo of the character Jar Jar Binks from the films, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and Episode II: Attack of the Clones, with the caption, “BREAKING: Donald Trump has named this man the Captain of the Space Force.”

Other users compared Donald to a little boy. “Trump is a 4-year-old in a 71-year-old body. ‘We have the Air Force, we’ll have the Space Force! We have the Army, the Navy. You know I was saying it the other day, I said maybe we need a new force, we’ll call it the ‘Space Force.” ―Donald Trump, famous golfer 3/13/18,” one tweet read. “So glad Donald trump came up with the brilliant idea of having a space force to guard the galaxy, what a brilliant and mature sounding president we have, definitely not something a 12 year old would come up with #SpaceForce,” read another tweet. One user even amusingly put a photo of Donald’s face on the Star Wars character, Yoda’s body.

Donald’s no stranger to these kinds of reactions on social media. He was recently slammed on Twitter after he and his wife Melania Trump, 47, didn’t exchange sweet messages to each other on Valentine’s Day like the former President and First Lady, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, did.

That awkward moment when you've been up to no good on your laptop and it's confiscated by Donald Trump's Space Force. pic.twitter.com/qJ4Dx0UwlD — Skeletor (@GrumpySkeletor) March 13, 2018

Yo, this man Donald Trump really just said we need a "Space Force" — "like an Army, Navy, but for space." I am DONE 😂pic.twitter.com/nrY40ZZWWL — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) March 13, 2018

"Donald Trump's SPACE FORCE" is the best rejected 80s TV pilot I could ever imagine — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) March 13, 2018

Footage of Donald Trump's new "Space Force" practicing for his upcoming parade. pic.twitter.com/XsaHFBzHL3 — 𝕎𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕟 (Sɴᴇᴀᴋʏ Rᴇʙᴇʟ Sᴄᴜᴍ) 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈🌨️ (@PVArkol) March 13, 2018

Commander in Chief of the Trump Space Force, Donald Trump launches its flagship Space Force One pic.twitter.com/zzJZuu11q6 — Summit (@SherpaGinseng) March 13, 2018

Donald Trump’s agenda for tomorrow. First, create Space Force, then name Chewbacca as new Secretary of State. #SpaceForce — Air Farce (@AirFarceCBC) March 13, 2018

Trump is a 4-year-old in a 71-year-old body. "We have the Air Force, we'll have the Space Force! We have the Army, the Navy. You know I was saying it the other day, I said maybe we need a new force, we'll call it the 'Space Force.'" ―Donald Trump, famous golfer 3/13/18 pic.twitter.com/LZ0DiZS8yc — You Were Warned (@RufusKings1776) March 13, 2018

Donald Trump wants a Space Force? When pigs… pic.twitter.com/LMoqtqFH1d — Catelli (@Catelli_NQU) March 13, 2018

BREAKING: Donald Trump has named this man the Captain of the Space Force. pic.twitter.com/38MLfZ6RXZ — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) March 13, 2018

Not that I like to talk about Donald Trump on my Twitter very much, but today I found out he is pondering the idea of a space force for space militant purposes….. so I felt the need to share this pic.twitter.com/NjPsYCicbA — Cole Werner (@WillisWanderer) March 14, 2018

So glad Donald trump came up with the brilliant idea of having a space force to guard the galaxy, what a brilliant and mature sounding president we have, definitely not something a 12 year old would come up with #SpaceForce — alex berny (@Mr_spacely777) March 14, 2018

NUTJOB Donald Trump and his Space Force pic.twitter.com/q7qtYdYB9I — David Larry (@TheBlackSwan54) March 13, 2018

We look forward to seeing what Donald does with his space force idea. It will definitely be an interesting development!