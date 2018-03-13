United Under Fire After Woman’s Bulldog Dies Because Flight Attendant Forced It Into Overhead Bin

A dog tragically lost its life on March 12 after its owners were instructed to place him in an overhead bin on a United Flight. Here’s everything we know!

This is so heartbreaking! Passengers on a flight from Houston to New York’s LaGuardia Airport were left traumatized after a woman’s black bulldog unexpectedly died on the plane. Turns out, a United Airlines flight attendant forced the dog, which was held in a TSA-approved pet carrier, in an overhead bin for the duration of the flight, which ultimately caused his death, according to the New York Post. So sad, right? A few passengers took to social media to express their disgust with how the situation was handled. “I want to help this woman and her daughter. They lost their dog because of an @united flight attendant. My heart is broken,” Maggie Gremminger tweeted. “There was no sound as we landed and opened his kennel. There was no movement as his family called his name. I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy,” passenger June Lara wrote on Facebook.

Interestingly, a United Airlines spokesperson claimed the incident violated their company’s policy. “This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again,” the United spokesperson said in a statement. Although nothing can replace the dog, it’s good to know United is working to get to the bottom of the situation.

I want to help this woman and her daughter. They lost their dog because of an @united flight attendant. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/mjXYAhxsAq — MaggieGremminger (@MaggieGrem) March 13, 2018

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Airline has made headlines. If you recall, Dr. David Dao was savagely dragged off a United flight against his will due to an overbooking issue in 2017. We can only hope United improves their policies in the near future so these tragedies stop occurring.