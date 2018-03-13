Luna Legend, Royalty Brown & Other Celeb Kids Meeting Mickey & Minnie: Heart-Melting Pics

Celebs love Disney just as much as we do, and when their kids meet Mickey & Minnie, well, it’s pure magic! See the proof here with Royalty, Luna, Dream & more cuties.

Prepare yourselves for cuteness overload! If you thought celebrity babies were precious all on their own, just wait until you see them cozying up to your favorite Disney mice! Most recently, Luna Simone Stephens, 1, joined her parents Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, on a trip to Disneyland Hong Kong, and she could not have been cuter. The couple posted photos from the magical outing on March 10 via Instagram, and in one precious video Luna can be seen hugging and kissing Minnie Mouse. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb babies in Mickey ears.

Little Luna was clearly super pumped about meeting Minnie, and Chrissy admitted she was surprised by her daughter’s enthusiastic reaction. “She lets me hug her once a week,” the model joked. What can you do? Kids LOVE seeing their fave Disney characters IRL. Royalty Brown, 3, met Minnie and Mickey for the first time back in 2015 when dad Chris Brown, 28, treated her to a special Disneyland b-day trip. In one pic Chris shared via Instagram, the singer could be seen sitting on the floor as he proudly snaps a picture of his little girl cuddled up with the two famous mice.

Dream Kardashian, 1, got to know Mickey and Minnie just last June when she spent the day at Disneyland for Father’s Day along with dad Rob Kardashian, 30, and mom Blac Chyna, 29. Rob captioned one of the photos from the memorable trip, “Happiest Place on Earth.” To top off the big day, Dream got to go home with a fancy Mickey Mouse ears hat that featured the date embroidered.

During an October 2017 outing, Ciara, 32, and Janet Jackson, 51, brought their sons to meet Mickey and Minnie, and they posed together for a super cute group shot. Ciara’s boy, Future Zahir Wilburn, 3, and Janet’s son, Eissa Al Mana, 1, looked so thrilled to be meeting the characters! The four were also joined by James Collins, Holly Cooper, and their daughter Mimi. Click through the above gallery to see even more celeb kids meeting Mickey and Minnie!