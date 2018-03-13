Listen
BIGBANG Drops Epic New Song ‘Flower Road’ & Fans Can’t Get Enough

K-pop is slowly but surely taking over the world! BIGBANG just released a very special single for their fans, ‘Flower Road’, so it’s no surprise the stans are going nuts on social.


BIGBANG has done it again! The Korean band released their first song in over a year and three months, “Flower Road”. According to Soompi.com, the reason why they haven’t been recording/performing together is because they were enlisted in the military. Now that they’ve returned from saving their country, BIGBANG is ready to serve their fans! “Flower Road” was a special release just for their beloved fans, so it’s only right that they are the ones celebrating!

While some fans gushed over the gorgeous lyrics of BIGBANG’s “Flower Theory” after translating them to english, others are jsut happy to see their favorite band back in the spotlight. Meanwhile many fans couldn’t help but celebrate the single’s success as it quickly shot to the top of the charts all over the world. Make sure to take a listen to “Flower Theory” above, and then check out what fans are saying about the song on Twitter below.

FYI: If you want to download BIGBANG’s new song, “Flower Road”, you can do so on iTunes by heading HERE. Enjoy!