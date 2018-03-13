Taylor Swift’s Most Gorgeous Music Video Looks Of All-Time

Taylor Swift’s given us some pretty amazing music videos over the years and she’s looked incredible in every one. Let’s take a look at some of our favorites here.

Taylor Swift, 28, sure knows how to get dressed up in music videos! The blonde beauty just released her epic music video for “Delicate” on Mar. 11 and as always, she looked radiant in a turquoise flapper style dress with her hair pulled back. We’ve made a list of some of our favorite Taylor looks from her music videos over the years and she definitely shines in each one. From her early days in 2007 to her most recent showstopping single in 2018, Tay’s been capturing our attention for as long as we can remember and we love every second of it! SEE TAYLOR’S MOST GORGEOUS MUSIC VIDEO LOOKS HERE!

The first gorgeous Taylor look on our list comes from her 2007 music video for “Teardrops on My Guitar.” The talented singer looks beautiful while holding her guitar and lying on a bed in a light green gown with long curly hair and matching eye shadow. She also has silver sequins on the side of her eye reminiscent of those teardrops. Her next gorgeous look comes from her 2008 “Love Story” video. Who couldn’t love a Renaissance look in a musical period piece? Taylor wore an incredible off-the-shoulder gown with a corset and her curly hair was pulled up with an elegant matching headband around her locks.

The “Begin Again” music video in 2012 gave Taylor a classic beauty look when she wore a simple but pretty light purple dress with her long wavy curls hanging on one side of her shoulder. She accessorized with delicate dangling earrings and had her unmistakable red lipstick on. Taylor’s music video for her 2015 single, “Wildest Dreams,” showed her in a couple of different looks that caught our eye. She definitely was a sight to see when in a flowing yellow dress while singing in the wind among animals like giraffes and elephants. Tay also went for a completely different hair style when she sported shorter curly brunette locks. Her second look from the video showed Taylor in a strapless silver gown with a lovely necklace while sitting in front of a lion. Need we say more?

“Bad Blood” let Taylor bring out her bad girl look when she wore some serious black leather gear that showed off her stomach and toned legs. Her fiery red hair added a bit of spice and gave Taylor’s usual sweet demeanor a break. In the video’s winter scene, she wore a white zipped up short suit with a white hood over her head. Matching arm warmers, thigh-high boots and a fierce facial expression topped the look off.

Taylor’s 2017 music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” brought back old looks and debuted new looks. The hilarious closing scene showed a bunch of Taylors from different eras throughout her career and she sparkled as each one. Her glittery fringe style sleeveless dress with black thigh-high boots is a look Taylor wore a lot on her Fearless Tour. Her silver sequined gown from her infamous appearance at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards is a style that suits her even if she was interrupted by Kanye West when she wore it!

Who can forget Taylor’s red ringmaster style costume on her Red Tour? She also brought this sparkly look back for the “Look What You Made Me Do” video and we have to say that we love Taylor in a top hat! Her new leopard print outfit look for the video included a coat, big sunglasses and matching heels and although it was different, she knew how to rock it. Finally, Taylor represented her album, Reputation in a black outfit with the word “rep” written across the top and furry long sleeves. She wore black ankle boots to complete the look.

This girl never fails to impress us with her unique styles and fashion statements. We can’t wait to see what she decides to wear on her upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour!