‘6 Balloons’ Trailer: Netflix Tackles The Opiod Epidemic In Dramatic New Film

Yes, Netflix is going there. Watch the trailer for ‘6 Balloons’, which stars Dave Franco as a struggling addict and Abbi Jacobson as his enabling sister.



Grab the tissues before watching this movie, because 6 Balloons looks like it’s definitely going to be a tearjerker. Netflix just dropped the first full trailer for the film which launches on the streaming service on April 6, and it’s intense. First we meet Abbi Jacobson‘s character, Katie, a daughter, friend, sister, and… unfortunately, an enabler. We then meet Dave Franco‘s Seth, Katie’s brother, who is quickly revealed to be a drug addict. As if that weren’t bad enough, Abbi can’t seem to say no to him — even if it means losing him forever. Fun fact: Channing Tatum is listed as a producer!

The full synopsis reads: “Over the course of one night, a woman drives across LA with her heroin addict brother in search of a detox center, with his two year old daughter in tow.” In the trailer we watch as Katie deals with the ups and downs of having an addict as a loved one. Katie and Seth’s mom seems oblivious in the short clips we see of her, while Katie addresses it head-on by asking to see her brother’s arms. The synopsis suggests that Katie is desperate to get Seth help, but in the trailer we watch as he abuses his sister’s love in order to get just “one more” hit. Hopefully it won’t be his last.

You can watch the full trailer for 6 Balloons above. The film will be available only on Netflix starting April 6.