Zayn Malik: Unrecognizable With Long Blonde Hair — See Makeover Pic

Blonde hair is back for Zayn Malik! The singer debuted his new look on Instagram over the weekend, showing off his super bleached locks in a smoldering selfie. Check it out here!

Zayn Malik changes up his hair quite often, and on March 11, he took to Instagram to show off his latest look! The 25-year-old posted a poolside selfie of himself, which put his light blonde locks on full display. The bleached ‘do went perfectly with Zayn’s tanned skin, giving him a glowing and summery vibe. Zayn was blonde as recently as Aug. 2017, but at that time, his head was shaved down much shorter, so this is a different look than we’ve seen in quite some time. “Sun is shining, the weather is good,” Zayn captioned the photo. Fans are clearly loving the look, too, as they flooded the comments section with praise of Zayn’s dyed ‘do.

Meanwhile, fans have anxiously been waiting new music from Zayn, and he’s been teasing up a LOT of new stuff on Instagram throughout 2018 so far. However, he has yet to announce an official new single or any specific plans for his second solo album. He seems to have been spending a lot of time somewhere warm recently, and has been posting tons of artsy shirtless and outdoor snaps to social media during his getaway. It’s unclear if his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is with him, but she’s proven recently that their relationship is going strong by liking various photos on his page.

Zayn and Gigi have been dating for more than two years now, and although they’re photographed out and about together quite often, they rarely make official public appearances as a couple. Whatever they’re doing clearly seems to be working, though!

It’s been nearly two years since Zayn released his debut solo project in March 2016, so hopefully this will be the year that we finally get new music. Zayn’s also assured fans that he’ll be touring once his next album comes out!