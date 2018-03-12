Ashley Jones : 5 Things To Know About The ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Star

MTV is debuting more young teen mothers-to-be and we’ve got five things to know about ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’s breakout star Ashley Jones.

Are you sick of the nine ladies in the current Teen Mom franchises? MTV is giving fans five new young first-time mothers to be in their new series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. One of the breakout stars is Northern California native Ashley Jones, 20, who is about to have her first child and it is turning her life as well as that of her high school sweetheart now fiance Bariki (Bar) Smith upside down. We’ve got five things to know about Ashley:

1. Ashley is headstrong.

Before the show even aired, she told fans that she wants what she wants and isn’t about to compromise. In a video confessional she says, “I like things my way. And if it’s not my way then it is most definitely the highway.” Well we guess we know who’s the boss in her relationship with Bar. Even her Instagram account description reads “Say nice things. Or say nothing.”

2. Ashley’s keeping her baby and looking forward to being a mom.

“I am more optomistic than ever. I have something pushing me. Knowing that you’re going to have a kid and this kid is dependent on you,” she adds in her confessional. She’s glowed on her Instagram about how having the baby with Bar has brought them even closer. “I’ve loved you since high school and I love you so much more now,” she wrote with a next to a photo of the couple in June of 2017, adding ” I know your going to be the best daddy ever. You have taught me so much.”

3. Ashley and Bar have tons of drama involving their moms.

Both of them have issues with their future mother-in-laws. In a preview for one episode, they are seen arguing outside Ashley’s house as they go back and forth in an expletive laden argument over whose mother is more disrespectful. Ashley even calls Bar’s mom “ratchet ass.” OUCH! And their own mothers hate each other as well according to the conversation, even though they’re both about to become grandmas together. Dramz!

**SPOILER***

4. Ashley gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

Well, it’s not really a spoiler if you’ve seen her Instagram page filled with pics of her absolutely adorable daughter. Her baby Holly was born on September 16 at 7:45pm, weighing in at 7.10 lbs and measuring 21.3 inches.

5. Ashley declared 2017 her “best year ever” and thinks 2018 is going to be even more lit.

In a New Year’s Eve 2017 social media post she wrote, “This year has been amazing. I gave birth to a wonderful healthy baby girl, I got engaged to my high school sweetheart, I just moved into my very own house. My bank account isn’t looking like the Sahara, and I got some stuff in the works that I can’t even speak on. 2017 will be a year to remember but 2018 ………. boy its finna go down.”