‘American Idol’ Reboot: Where Is Everyone’s Favorite Dawg Randy Jackson?

Isn’t someone missing from ‘American Idol’? Find out where Randy Jackson is, and whether or not he’ll be making an appearance on the show’s reboot.



Randy Jackson, 61, is no longer a judge on American Idol. Sorry, folks! Now that the show has been revived and rebooted by ABC, they’ve hired three new judges to take the place of OG’s Randy, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. The new kids on the block are Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie! As for Randy making a big comeback? It’s a no from him, dawg. (That was almost too easy.)

So if Randy’s not judging dawgs on American Idol, where is he these days? Back to producing music, which is how he got the judging gig in the first place! In September 2017 it was reported by our sister site, Variety, that Randy was launching a full-service production studio called Starwest Studios. To simplify that for you: it’s basically a one-stop pop star making factory. Not only will their be recording studios, but there will also be a dance floor that can be used for rehearsals, filming and even auditions. Not too shabby, huh?

As for whether or not Randy watched the American Idol premiere on Sunday, March 11, the answer is no, probably not. Randy was too busy being a big-time music producer and mingling with artists of all kinds at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, California. While he’ll definitely be missed on American Idol, we’re happy to see that he’s doing what he loves by continuing to guide up and coming talent in the right direction. And hey, a cameo is never out of the picture, right? Fingers crossed!