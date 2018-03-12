Tori Spelling Returning To TV After Breakdown In New Show Based On ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Tori Spelling and her former co-star, Jennie Garth, are returning to ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and we couldn’t be more excited! Get all the details, here.

Just days after police were called to Tori Spelling, 44, and husband Dean McDermott’s home over a “disturbance”, PEOPLE reports the former Beverly Hill, 90210 star will soon star in a new show loosely based on the drama series, which ran from 1990 to 2000. And guess what? Her former co-star, Jennie Garth, 45, will also star in the new show, which is in development with CBS. Tori and Jennie will reportedly be playing “exaggerated version of themselves”. No word on whether or not Shannen Doherty will jump on board, but we have our fingers crossed!

At this time, the proposed series doesn’t have a name, but both women attended development meetings about the dramedy on March 9 at the CBS Studio Center Lot near Los Angeles, PEOPLE claims. After the meeting, Tori took to social media and posted a picture of herself as she sat in a car on the CBS lot. She didn’t exactly reveal what she was up to, but she did allude to the meeting with the following caption: “#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties.”

And as we stated earlier, this super exciting news comes after Tori allegedly suffered a breakdown on March 1. Not only did the police show up to her house that day, but husband Dean called the police again on Wednesday, March 7, to check up on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. After police found and spoke to Tori, as well as her kids, TMZ claims authorities determined she and was okay. No crime was committed, so no further action was taken. However, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tori has been facing “non-stop chaos” at home because her marriage to Dean is “in shambles”. So sad.

While it’s been 18 years since Beverly Hills, 90210 went off the air, the co-stars reunited in two different series since then — the CW’s revival of the series, simply titled 90210 (2008-2013), and Mystery Girls (2014), a comedy series that aired on ABC Family and only lasted for 10 episodes.