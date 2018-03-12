Tiny’s Posting Sexy Selfies To ‘Lure’ T.I. Back To Her When They’re Apart: Does It Work?

Tiny has a few tricks up her sleeve to get T.I.’s attention, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what they are!

This time around, Tiny, 42, isn’t letting anything or anyone come between her and T.I., 37. After rekindling their romance after Tip’s alleged affair with Bernice Burgos, the XSCAP3 singer has learned exactly how to keep her rapper hubby from creeping again. “Tip was at the Atlanta United game (soccer) yesterday, he went with some friends and he took their son King with him too. Then, he went out afterwards to socialize. Tiny wasn’t there with him, and she got super jealous. She started sending him sexy pictures trying to lure him home. More explicit than what she put up on Instagram, but along the same lines,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s getting hot in here!

“She wanted to get his attention back on her, that’s why she put up that sexy video of her super hot body. That was a direct message for Tip, she was letting him know what was waiting for him at home. She wanted remind him to hurry back. And, it worked. He knows when she’s posting stuff like that on-line that she’s hot and ready, and he can’t resist. He raced home,” the insider added. You go, Tiny! Ever since T.I. and Tiny got back together, their love life has been on fire. But, there’s more to it than just the bedroom.

Lately, T.I. has been super supportive of Tiny and XSCAP3’s new album Here For It. In fact, T.I. even took to Instagram to gush over the girl group. “Congratulations to these Legendary Ladies on another Solid body of work. Y’all Go get wit dey Drip!!!” So sweet, right? We couldn’t be happier for T.I. and Tiny, and we hope their relationship continues to blossom in 2018. It’s clear those sexy pics are working!