Tiny said on Instagram that she wanted to show off her hot body. Was there anyone particular in mind she wanted to see it! We have the pic here that’s sure to drive T.I. wild!

Tiny‘s hard work in the gym is totally paying off. Her body is tight right now! The XSCAP3 singer was having fun with friends and being silly on Instagram live, and decided to show her fans what she’s working with. In a short clip from her Insta story, captioned, “when you wanna show your little body off,” Tiny panned the camera up and down her body, twisting and turning to flaunt her totally flat abs and incredibly teeny…tiny waist. See the hot pic below!

Denim on denim is typically a no-no, but Tiny really makes it work. Her toned tummy is on display in a pair of tight jeans and a cinched chambray crop top. we’re digging the thigh-high red boots worn over her jeans! You know who probably appreciates this Instagram even more than we do? T.I.! Her relationship with her husband is complicated to say the least, but he’s always been clear that he thinks she’s utterly sexy.

He just witnessed her dropping it like it’s hot in nothing but a leather bodysuit and fishnet tights! Tiny posted the BTS footage of a recent photoshoot that may just be her sexiest yet. She struck a variety of risqué poses while listening to XSCAP3’s single “Memory Lane.” No wonder he’s so crazy about her!

Tiny’s new Instagram live comes just days after she performed in Las Vegas, and, as HollywoodLife.com had learned EXCLUSIVELY, and a crazy night out with her husband. Tiny planned “a super wild adults only night,” a source told us. Her plans included “the whole nine yards: gambling, strip clubs, the champagne room and watching the sun come up. They used to have a very X-rated relationship, and Tiny is fixing to bring that back.”