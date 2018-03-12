Thousands of concertgoers were left stunned when Tim McGraw keeled over while onstage in Ireland on March 13. Eventually, his wife, Faith Hill, let the audience know what was going on. Watch here.

Tim McGraw was performing at the C2C: Country To Country Festival in Ireland on March 12, when he fell to his knees and collapsed onstage. The 50-year-old country singer had just finished singing his No. 1 hit “Humble and Kind” when audience members noticed something wasn’t right, and the stadium went dark as crew members helped out. Finally, after about 20 minutes of waiting, Tim’s wife, Faith Hill, who was performing with him at the festival, came out with the band to address the scary situation. Luckily, Tim was okay, but the show could not go on this time.

“We’ve all been a little bit dehydrated, traveling so much. He’s been super dehydrated,” she told the crowd. “I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out here tonight. So drink water, people! Always keep yourself hydrated.” Faith’s speech was met by cheers from the crowd, and the thousands of concertgoers eventually started showing support by chanting, “We love Tim!” Before the Ireland concert, Tim and Faith performed in London on March 10 and Glasgow on March 11, so it was certainly a busy weekend overseas, with little rest, for the country superstars.

“Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show,” a rep for Tim confirmed. “He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

Luckily, Tim will get a bit of a break for the new few weeks — his Soul 2 Soul tour with Faith does not pick up again until the very end of May in Richmond, Virginia.