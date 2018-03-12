‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Sobs After A Contestant Sings Her Song ‘Piece By Piece’

When Kelly Clarkson cries, we cry. And that’s exactly what happened during the March 12 episode of ‘The Voice’ when a contestant sang her song, ‘Piece By Piece’. Watch!

Contestant Stephanie Skipper, 33, had Kelly Clarkson, 35, in tears during the March 12 episode of The Voice, when she sang the American Idol winner’s very emotional song, “Piece by Piece”, during her blind audition. Stephanie is married to someone who’s also trying to make it into the music industry, but he stepped aside and took a job, so she could have a real shot at superstardom. And her moment finally happened Monday evening, when she stood in front of Kelly, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, and belted out the lyrics to Kelly’s song, which is about how her dad abandoned her at a young age. Stephanie said she sang the song because it reminded her about how her dad was also not in her life. And before the song was even over, Adam and Blake had already turned around in their chairs. Kelly, on other hand… well, she liked the performance, too, but she was too busy sobbing to turn her chair around.

“I’m so sad. I know this is embarrassing, I’m crying,” Kelly said after the song ended. “I’m so mad I didn’t turn. The fact that you picked that song, it’s cool,” she added, while trying to fight through her tears. Then, Kelly apologized for not being able to speak through her emotions. “I’m so sorry,” she said before Alicia took over critiquing duties.

Towards the end of her time on stage, Stephanie thanked Kelly for writing such a beautiful song. “Thank you for writing that song because it means a lot to me. And it means a lot to share in your art because it means something in my world,” Stephanie told Kelly before they hugged on stage. But since Kelly didn’t turn her chair around, Stephanie was forced to pick another coach to advance in the competition with. So who’d she go with? Mr. Adam Levine. Watch Stephanie’s full audition in the video above!