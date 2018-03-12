‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Preview: Zach Vows To Take Down Devin After Bananas’ Elimination

After his ally, Johnny Bananas, was eliminated by Devin on ‘The Challenge: Vendettas,’ Zach is out for revenge. Watch an EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 13 episode here!

The claws are coming out as the competition gets intense on this week’s episode of The Challenge: Vendettas! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the episode, the players bring their personal issues with other competitors into the physical portion of the game. Zach Nichols has one particular target in mind — Devin Walker, who orchestrated Zach’s ally, Johnny Bananas, getting sent into elimination and ultimately going home last week. “Although I’m thankful I’m on a pretty good team, I’m pissed off because Devin thinks his team is going to win,” Zach says in the preview. “But there’s no way that I’m going to lose. He’s going to eat his words.”

Meanwhile, in this week’s challenge, the players have the opportunity to slow down other teams by stealing pieces they’ll need to finish the competition. Cara Maria Sorbello and Jemmye Carroll immediately go after Natalie Negrotti and Nicole Zanatta, while Kailah Casillas and Kam Williams steal from Cara and Jemmye. It’s clearly going to be a messy game from the get-go, with none of the players holding back from doing whatever it takes to win! This season is all about the competitors targeting their enemies, and this challenge is the perfect opportunity for feuds to be put front and center.

Devin got the opportunity to go head-to-head with his vendettas, Bananas, in an elimination round during last week’s episode, and while the competition came down to the wire, it was ultimately the six-time Challenge champion who was sent home. While Devin did the dirty work, though, it was Bananas’ friend and ally, Tony Raines, who was responsible for breaking a tie and voting Bananas into the Ring. With Johnny gone, this is a whole new game, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out!