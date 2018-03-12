‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: A Family Feud Erupts & One Boyfriend Cheats

Nearly nine years after ’16 & Pregnant’s first episode aired, MTV’s new series, ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, proves it’s still not fun to be a teenager having a baby.

MTV’s newest entry into the Teen Mom franchise, which is basically a reboot of 16 & Pregnant, brings us a group of couples preparing for parenthood while wrestling with a massive amount of family and relationship drama. Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant opens by first introducing viewers to Lexi, a 17-year-old cheerleader who’s extremely concerned with what her teammates think about her having a baby while in high school. She and her boyfriend of four years, Kyler, learned they were expecting, and she quickly became the center of the town’s gossip. But despite the trash talking and her growing baby bump, Lexi continued cheerleading.

Then, there’s Ashley, 20, who was living in Las Vegas until she found out that she and her boyfriend, Bariki (Bar), were pregnant. She and Bar’s mom often get in arguments, but they never voice their opinions to each other. Instead, Bar serves as the middle man and has to sit there and listen to them scream in his ear about each other. For example, Ashley hates that Bar’s mom wants them to give the baby her name as the middle name. Ashley refuses since she hates Bar’s mom, and she freaked out when she learned Bar’s mom started posting Facebook messages, saying the baby would have her name as the middle name. Ashley got so mad that she told Bar she may beat his mom up and break her jaw. Her own mom, who’s a minister, didn’t seem to think there was anything wrong with that. Instead, she actually defended Ashley and told Bar that he needs to put his mom in check. So Bar walked out and drove off.

Kayla is the “girl next door” who was raised by a single mom. She was super excited about having a baby with her boyfriend of three years, Stephan, until she found out he cheated on her. Now, she’s trying to figure out whether or not she should raise their baby on her own. Sadly, she told a friend that she wanted to give Stephan another chance, but the friend urged her not to, considering the fact that she wouldn’t want her unborn baby to cheat on his future girlfriend one day.

Jade grew up with parents who were addicts, so she is used to taking care of herself. But, now that she’s expecting a baby, she’s hoping her parents will help care for her new child. But boyfriend Sean doesn’t think that’s a good idea, considering her parents are addicts.

And finally, we meet Brianna, who became pregnant when she hooked up with a friend during a break from her transgender boyfriend, Danae. The baby daddy wants nothing to do with the unborn child, so Brianna and Danae are planning on raising the baby instead. Danae actually promised to raise the baby as his own, but Brianna’s mom finds that hard to believe. She’s even a bit hesitant about allowing him to move in with them. However, Brianna tells her mom that his income will help all of them financially.

Can these girls master motherhood at such a young age? Given the fact that we’ve seen every Teen Mom star struggle in the past, when put in the same situation, we’d have to say viewers will likely be treated to lots of drama as the season unfolds.