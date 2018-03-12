‘Teen Mom OG’: MTV Fires Farrah After She Refuses To Cancel Webcam Sex Show

Farrah Abraham was fired by executive producer, Morgan Freeman, during the March 12 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. To find out why she was axed from the show, read our recap!

After months of rumors, sneak peek clips and one hefty lawsuit, the March 12 episode of Teen Mom OG finally confirmed what fans had already assumed — Farrah Abraham was fired from the MTV series. During a face-to-face meeting with executive producer Morgan Freeman, Farrah was told that she not only treats producers terribly, but she also needs to stop participating in adult videos (or webcam shows) in order for producers to continue filming her story. “You do have little empathy and compassion for people,” is what Morgan told Farrah during their intense conversation, before he informed her that she needed to make a decision about her future by the end of the day. And that she did. Hours after their backyard meeting, Farrah called Morgan and told him that she didn’t have to make a decision, and that if the show wanted to fire her for doing sex shows, then so be it. She also told Morgan that he would be hearing from her lawyer. And she wasn’t bluffing — Farrah has since sued Viacom (MTV’s parents company) for $5 million due to wrongful termination from the series.

Elsewhere, Maci was busy getting ready for her participation in another show — Naked & Afraid — where she’ll compete with other people, while trying to survive in the wild… without any clothes on. To be honest, it seems odd that MTV would fire Farrah for getting naked on camera, while Maci is pretty much doing the same thing. Well, she likely won’t be having sex on camera, but still. Seems odd, no? Anyway, Maci spent most of the episode practicing for her role on the show, while also figuring out how Bentley’s custody arrangement will be handled in her absence.

Tyler also had to deal with a single parent type of situation this week, following Catelynn‘s trip to rehab. He was having such a hard time juggling Nova and orders from Tierra Reign that he barely gave his sister and her boyfriend the time of day when they stopped by for a visit. Fortunately, he had a smile on his face when Catelynn FaceTimed him and said she was feeling a lot better. Nova even liked seeing her mom’s face, and cried when she realized Catelynn had to go and call back the next day.

Finally, Amber was busy decorating her baby’s nursery this week. She and Andrew spent some time deciding amongst a few differently colors of blue, while Gary — her ex — finally got his paternity test results back. Sadly, Jody is not Gary’s dad and they both got emotional over the results. His mom, however, didn’t seem to care and said she had already warned them about the possibility of this happening. She then told Gary that his dad could only be one other guy, but didn’t say anything more about him on camera. Instead, she just told Gary “you’ll always be mine,” while a devastated Jody sat next to them in silence. Poor guy.