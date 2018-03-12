‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Slams Farrah Abraham For Having ‘Sex With Strangers’

Farrah Abraham’s reported ‘Teen Mom’ replacement Mackenzie McKee is dissing the mother of one’s porn career. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE interview.

Farrah Abraham, 26, got canned from Teen Mom OG for allegedly forging ahead with her porn career. Now her likely replacement is dissing the mother of one for having sex with people she doesn’t know for money and fame. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Mackenzie McKee, 23, tells us, “I truly hope Farrah didn’t inspire anyone to have sex with strangers on camera and disrespect their body in such a way because she was a role model and young girls look up to these girls.” Ouch!

She adds, “But I don’t know Farrah on a personal level, I don’t know the things she has been through and why she went the route she did.” Farrah caused a massive storm of controversy when she starred in Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom in 2013 alongside porn legend James Deen, 32. She initially tried to claim it was a leaked sex tape until James told the world it was all business. Farrah didn’t put her adult video past behind her though. In Oct. of 2017 the show’s executive producer Morgan Freeman showed up at her house with a camera crew and told her to choose between Teen Mom OG or her scheduled live stream Halloween one woman anal sex show. She refused to back down from the live online porn act and got canned.

Mackenzie starred on Teen Mom 3 and is reportedly replacing Farrah on OG. The married mother of two is a fitness fanatic and growing her inspirational workout business Body by Mac. While do doubt she will likely make viewers want to hit the gym, we don’t know yet if she’s got the theatrics to replace someone as mercurial as Farrah. While Farrah might have been a giant pain in the ass for producers and co-stars, she did bring drama that helped the show thrive and she knows it. “I’m out on a high note. This is the longest season in history and I’m their biggest star,”she confidently told Us Weekly. She added “You could take all the girls on all the series, but none can bring or do as much as I do for the series.” Sadly, its hard to argue with her point.

You can watch tonight, March 12, as Farrah gets fired when Teen Mom OG airs on MTV at 9pm EST.