Sofia Richie Gets Hair Extensions To Look Exactly Like Kourtney Kardashian– Trying To Hold On To Scott?

It’s official, Sofia Richie’s transformation into Kourtney Kardashian is nearly complete with her new super long, dark hair extensions. Is it enough to hold on to Kourt’s ex Scott Disick?

Slowly but surely we’ve watched 19-year-old Sofia Richie completely morph into Kourtney Kardashian, 38, ever since she started getting serious with Kourt’s ex and baby daddy Scott Disick, 34. It seems like she desperately wants to resemble the reality star to hold on to her guy, because she looks like her identical yet younger twin now. On March 12, Sofia showed off brand new super long, brunette hair extensions on her Instagram stories and the pin-straight locks just so happen to be the EXACT style that Kourt has rocked for months. It’s pretty startling how much of a Kourtney Jr. that Sofia has become. Not only that, she had the work done by celebrity hair extension specialist Priscilla Valles, tagging her in the pic. Know who else Priscilla works her long hair magic on? The Kardashian-Jenner ladies!

When Sofia first started dating Scott — who is 15 years her senior — she was very much her own person style-wise. She rocked shoulder-length light blonde hair and wore track suits and super hip street wear. Now even her wardrobe has become much more sophisticated for someone still in their teens, as she’s been copy-catting some of Kourtney’s exact style choices.

The new long extensions come after Scott and Sofia hit a rough patch when Kourt and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, seemed to have a brief split. They unfollowed each other on social media on March 5, causing fans to buzz, especially after Kourt mentioned something “messy” in their relationship on KUWTK. While they eventually reversed course and started following each other once again, it seemed like Scott is looking at it as an opportunity to get back together with the mom of his three children as he unfollowed Sofia two days later on March 7! That’s gotta sting. Kourt now has the last laugh as she debuted a new, shorter shoulder length ‘do at pregnant sister Khloe‘s baby shower on March 10. It looks like Sofia’s going to have to make another trip back to the hair dresser if she wants to keep up with Kourtney yet again.

Scott and Sofia haven’t been spotted together since he unfollowed her, and she flew solo to her dad Lionel‘s hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard later that day. Maybe the long Kourtney-esque extensions will win Scott back?