There may be more to Selena Gomez’s casual break from Justin Bieber than seeking some ‘me time.’ She’s reportedly trying to work things out with mom Mandy Teefey while they’re apart.

Fans were concerned when they noticed that Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, hadn’t been photographed together for awhile. While they were spotted attending the same church service, they didn’t enter the church or leave together! Don’t worry; your favorite super couple hasn’t broken up, but as HollywoodLife.com previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, they are taking a little break. According to a new report, Selena’s allegedly spending some time away from her guy to help heal her fractured relationship with mom Mandy Teefey. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Selena’s rep for comment.

“Selena and Justin decided to take a break mainly because of Selena’s mom and her disapproval of Justin,” a source told Us Weekly. “Her relationship with Justin has really affected her relationship with her mom, and it’s been hard for her because she is super close with her mom. Her mom was her rock when she was having her health complications.” It’s no secret that Mandy isn’t Justin’s biggest fan, neither is the rest of her Texas-based family. So the happy couple thought spending some time apart would be the best way “to give her family some more time to heal and take in the idea of her and Justin being a couple again.”

While Justin’s family welcomed Selena back with open arms after she and Justin rekindled their relationship in October 2017, her family has been slow to come around. They still don’t trust Justin after the way he hurt her when they broke up years ago! They’re just protecting their beloved Selena, which is understandable. “Selena has tried to convince her family that Justin has changed,” the source told Us Weekly, “but her family just isn’t budging right now.” Hopefully, this time she spends without Justin will be just what they need to accept him.