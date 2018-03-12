Sarah Hyland’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Flashes Nipple In Plunging Dress After iHeartRadio Awards

Woops! Sarah Hyland’s plunging dress revealed more skin than she bargained for after the iHeartRadio Music Awards. See the wardrobe malfunction here.

Sarah Hyland had her cleavage and legs on full display in her ensemble at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11, but amidst the hectic crowds outside the after-party in L.A., she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction. The Modern Family star was wearing a sequined black minidress, which featured a plunging neckline and daringly high hemline. Unfortunately, when photographers snapped pics of her from the side, the dress was shifted to the side just a bit, putting her nipple slightly on display in the middle of the street. Luckily, she situated herself and got everything back in place fairly quickly as she headed inside!

It appears that Sarah’s boyfriend, Wells Adams, couldn’t make it to California for the event, but she was spotted with a male friend at the party. Sarah and Wells debuted their relationship in October, seemingly confirming that they were an item with a couples’ Halloween costume. Since then, they have not been shy about professing their love for one another on social media, and are constantly posting photos and videos together. Wells was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, then went on to try and find love on Bachelor in Paradise. It wasn’t until some social media flirting with Sarah, though, that things finally worked out!

Sarah attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards as a presenter. She introduced her pal, Camila Cabello’s performance of “Havana.” See her wardrobe malfunction here:

Sarah recently wrapped filming the ninth season of Modern Family, which will premiere in the fall. The show is expected to end after season 10.