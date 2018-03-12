Prince Harry Caught Glaring At Meghan Markle As She Watched Liam Payne Perform: Jealous?

Was Prince Harry worried Liam Payne was about to steal Meghan Markle away? As the ex-1D member performed in honor of Commonwealth Day, the British royal was spotted giving his fiancé quite the look.

Did Prince Harry, 36, get a touch of the “green-eyed monster” during Liam Payne’s performance on March 12. Liam, 24, performed for Harry, Meghan Markle, 36, and the rest of the royals during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, according to Daily Mail. After the former One Direction member finished singing a rendition of John Mayer’s “Waiting On The World To Change,” Harry turned to his fiancé. The glare on his face could be taken for jealously. Sure, Harry is a literal prince, but Liam is a young pop star. Harry almost appears concerned…until he breaks out in a smile.

Following that smile, Harry wiggles his eyebrows. Meghan can’t hold back. She cracks up, losing a bit of her regal composure to lean forward and cover her face. Huh. Could it be that Liam and Meghan weren’t fans of the performance? Maybe they prefer Liam’s original work instead of covering John Mayer? If there was a flash of jealously in Harry’s face, it was gone in a second, as both he and his betrothed shared a laugh before the rest of the service played out.

Did Liam’s performance sink his chances of scoring an invite to the wedding? It won’t be long before Harry and Meghan get hitched and anyone who’s anyone will want to be on the guest list. The couple will tie the knot on May 19, and plans are well underway for an extravagant, elaborate royal wedding. A lot of money is going into this event, as Meghan will reportedly tie the knot in a wedding dress priced at more than half-a-million dollars! Considering that Kate Middleton, 36, said “I do” while wearing an Alexander McQueen gown priced at $350,000, it’s not that far-fetched that Megan’s dress would exceed $500,000.

As it is, Megan was wearing a $1,200 coat to the Commonwealth Day service. The Amanda Wakeley Cream Sculpted Tailoring Crombie coat retails for more than a grand, but the former Suits actress had a reason for spending the dough. The service was her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II, 91, so she had to look her best, right?