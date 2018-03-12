National Napping Day: 12 Relatable AF Pics of Stars Catching Zzzz

Just five more minutes… It’s time to celebrate National Napping Day and some of your favorite celebs – from a crashing Kanye West to a snoozing Zayn Malik – are getting in the spirit by grabbing some shuteye!

Shhhh…Kanye West, 40, is sleeping. Being a celebrity can be exhausting, and thankfully for Yeezey, Katy Perry, 33, and more, it’s National Napping Day. March 10 marks the 19th annual holiday devoted to catching a quick snoozer at your desk, in you chair or out in the middle of a public park. Just take it from Justin Bieber, 24, who decided to catch a quick nap while lounging on the grass outside of Canada’s parliament building in May 2016. Admittedly, Biebs looked really comfy, so perhaps the ground outside of Canada’s parliament is just that soft?

Not every celebrity is near the finely manicured lawn of a country’s capitol building when it comes to naptime. Ian Somerhalder, 39, made the best of a bad situation when he needed to get a few minutes of beauty sleep. He swiped all his Vampire Diaries chairs to construct a very narrow cot. He folded his arms like a true vampire and slept like the dead – until someone had to wake him for his scene.

Darren Criss, 31, had to crash under a table when he was shooting Glee once, just like how Austin Mahone, 21, did when he napped at an airport terminal. Hey, when you have to nap, anything suddenly becomes a bed. Zayn Malik, 25, Louis Tomlinson, 26, and Harry Styles, 24, all have been spotted crashing on airplanes or tour buses. Considering how much they travel, it makes sense they would nap at any chance they could get.

Kanye was happy that he and North West, 4, were in a furniture store when they suddenly had to catch some Zs. Kim Kardashian, 37, took a picture of an exhausted Kanye, snoring away as if there was no tomorrow, while Nori was sprawled out on a couch. Aww. It seems Yeezy needs to get napping tips from Taika Waititi, 42, as the What We Do In The Shadows star and Thor: Ragnarok director is an expert at sleeping anywhere at anytime.

Dad of the year. pic.twitter.com/vkyZsslaIP — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 24, 2018

So, who’s behind National Napping Day? Well, William Anthony, Ph.D. and his wife, Camille, created the holiday in 1999, according to Hello Giggles. The pair became the patron saints of exhausted workers everywhere because William and Camille saw a chance to educate people about the health benefits of napping and getting a full night’s sleep. There’s also a reason why it falls on the Monday after daylight saving time kicks in.

“We chose this particular Monday because Americans are more ‘nap-ready’ than usual after losing an hour of sleep to daylight savings time,” the Boston University professor said in 2005. “Our goal is to encourage folks to take a nap wherever they may be, at home, at the workplace, or on vacation, and to make it a regular part of their healthy lifestyle. It is a day when nappers all over the country need to lie down and be counted.”