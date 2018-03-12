This Is The Exact $1,200 White Coat Meghan Markle Wore To Event With The Queen

In her most formal and high-profile appearance yet, Meghan stunned in a white and navy outfit. Get the exact details on her coat, bag, and shoes below and see her best coats to date.

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, as well as Kate Middleton, 36, and Prince William walked into Westminster Abbey in London, England on March 12, for the Commonwealth Day observance service. It’s Meghan’s first formal engagement alongside Queen Elizabeth, and all eyes were on her look as she arrived! Meghan stunned in Amanda Wakeley’s Cream Sculpted Tailoring Crombie coat, which costs approximately $1,243 and is shipped for free worldwide. Meghan carried her belongings in the delicate Mulberry Small Darley Bright Navy Cross Grain Leather bag. It has a detachable gold chain, and Meghan held it like a clutch. It comes in 9 colors and is $675. She wore Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps in dark navy suede, which cost $625. She also wore a cream beret.

Prince Harry looked dapper next to her, wearing a blue suit. Meghan loves a pristine white coat. She famously wore a gorgeous white wrap coat by Canadian brand Line The Label as she formally announced her engagement to Prince Harry back in November of 2017. It sold out immediately, and we’re not surprised! Everything Meghan wears is tailored to perfection, chic, and stunning! Meghan’s coat game is as great as Kate’s! Kate prefers to wear more colorful pieces, while so far, Meghan has been wearing more neutral colors like white, black, and navy. See more of Meghan’s great coats in the gallery!