Kylie Jenner Talking Khloe Kardashian ‘Off Ledge’ During Pregnancy: She’s An ‘Amazing’ Support

Pregnancy’s brought Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian closer together in a major way! In fact, Kylie’s been offering her big sis advice & helping her through ‘freakouts.’

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are tighter than ever thanks to their pregnancies. But while Khloe is 13 years her senior, it’s Kylie who’s been helping HER. Showering her with new-mom advice and end-of-pregnancy tips, Kylie has been a huge resource for Khloe and, as a result, they’re bonding like crazy. Despite Khloe having anxiety about giving birth, her little sis is making her feel excited and prepared. Click here to see sweet pics of Kylie’s pregnancy.

“Kylie is being a really amazing source of support to Khloe as it gets closer to her giving birth,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Whenever Khloe suffers a wobble or suffers a freakout she’s been calling Kylie who has a real knack for talking her down from the ledge.” Although Khloe and Kylie’s other sisters have kids too, Kylie gave birth just last month, which makes her the perfect person for KoKo to turn to. Khloe is, after all, set to give birth in just a few weeks! The expectant mom is pregnant with a baby girl, her first child, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26.

Khloe definitely seems ready to meet her daughter, but turns out, she’s also having some very real fears. “On the surface, Khloe always comes across as the cool, confident sister, but deep down she’s just as nervous and scared as any first-time mom-to-be,” our insider explained. “Kylie and Khloe have become surprisingly close during the past few months, and they’ve really been bonding — it’s really lovely.” How sweet is THAT?

Khloe and Tristan celebrated their impending arrival this past weekend with an epic pink-themed baby shower that was completely over-the-top yet completely adorable. The grand affair took place in the Grand Ballroom at the Bel Air Hotel on March 10, and featured a sea of pink balloons, flowers EVERYWHERE, tons of delectable treats, and even a neon pink sign that read “Baby Thompson.”