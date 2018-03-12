Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Pregnancy Diet Secrets: I Gained 40 Lbs. After Gorging On Eggo Waffles

Kylie Jenner admitted that she found herself craving Eggos during her pregnancy! Read all about her brief obsession with the waffle brand here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, wanted one food above all others when she was pregnant with Stormi Webster — Eggo waffles! When Kylie was asked on Twitter during a Q&A session what her number one craving was when she was expecting, the 20-year-old lip kit mogul responded, “Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. So strange! Lol.” Well, it looks like Eleven from Stranger Things isn’t the only cultural icon in love with Eggo waffles. However, that wasn’t the only thing Kylie craved. Kylie also admitted she wanted In-N-Out and donuts, too. While she also went on to reveal that she had gained 40 lbs. during her pregnancy, she later went on to delete that post. Check out Kylie’s tweets that she didn’t delete below!

Speaking of food, Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner, 22, recently treated themselves to a night out on the town. According to a report, the two of them had a sweet dinner at Delilah over in West Hollywood on Mar. 11. “It was one of Kylie’s first nights out [since giving birth to daughter Stormi],” a source told Us Weekly. “She and Kendall just stuck together and enjoyed dinner and hung out for a couple of hours. They were both in a great mood and left through the back exit.”

We reported earlier how Kylie has put all of her knowledge from her recent pregnancy to good use byn giving advice to Khloe Kardashian, 33. “Kylie is being a really amazing source of support to Khloe as it gets closer to her giving birth,” a source close to the Kardashians told us. “Whenever Khloe suffers a wobble or suffers a freak-out, she’s been calling Kylie who has a real knack for talking her down from the ledge.” Who knows? Maybe she also recommended Eggos for Khloe to enjoy as well! Click here to see pics of Kylie’s makeup-free selfies!

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Time will tell whether or not Kylie becomes the new face of Eggo waffles.