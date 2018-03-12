Kylie Jenner Shares Precious New Pic Of Stormi’s Face & She Has So Much Hair: See Her Bonding With MJ

Sharing a sweet moment between her daughter & grandma MJ, Kylie Jenner revealed Stormi Webster’s face sans filter, and her hair is wild! See the cuteness here.

Stormi Webster has four generations of love behind her! Getting cozy with her great-grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, 83, the 1-month old looked absolutely adorable, and we cannot get over her full head of hair! Kylie Jenner, 20, shared the bonding sesh via Instagram on March 12, and the shot of her newborn daughter’s face was clear as day — no filter necessary! While Kylie has posted multiple pics by now of baby Stormi, there’s no question this is one of the cutest yet. Click here to see pics of Kylie pregnant with Stormi.

The makeup mogul shared two shots of MJ with her little girl. “i mean.. does it get any better than this?” She captioned the photos. In the first image, her grandma is holding Stormi while looking down at the infant with a big smile on her face. Meanwhile, Stormi is looking directly at the camera with a green pacifier in her mouth. She’s all wrapped up in a white blanket and MJ is giving her a tiny pink stuffed bear. The best part though is how much hair the cutie has — it’s as black as night and covers her entire head! The second photo is simply just Stormi’s entire hand wrapped around MJ’s thumb.

“That’s soooo cute😍😍😍,” one fan commented on the pics. Another gushed, “Ahhhhh…. Kylie… this is the Sweetest!!!👶🏼😉😘.” We couldn’t agree more! It was a busy weekend for the great-grandmother too, as she also attended the lavish baby shower for Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, impending new arrival — another baby girl. MJ was photographed on Snapchat by both Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, at the pink-themed event. Kenny captioned her shot, taken amongst a sea of balloons on the floor, “Legend,” while Kourt wrote over hers, “My heart.”

Kylie and Travis Scott, 25, welcomed baby Stormi on Feb. 1, but the makeup guru kept her pregnancy a secret until she announced her daughter’s birth on Feb. 4. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote to her fans at the time. “I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”