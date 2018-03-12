Kylie Jenner & Kendall Enjoy Night Out For 1st Time Since Stormi’s Birth: Was Travis Or Blake There?

Kylie Jenner & Kendall had a girls’ night out on the town together! Find out about the sisters’ sweet dinner date here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kendall Jenner, 22, had a fun girls’ night out, and they even made a secret exit after they were done hanging! The two were spotted at the fun West Hollywood hot spot Delilah on the night of Mar. 12. “It was one of Kylie’s first nights out [since giving birth to daughter Stormi],” a source told Us Weekly. “She and Kendall just stuck together and enjoyed dinner and hung out for a couple of hours. They were both in a great mood and left through the back exit.” While the two seemed to have a blast just enjoying time together as sisters, their respective boyfriends, Travis Scott, 25, and Blake Griffin, 28, were not in attendance.

But that doesn’t mean there’s any trouble in paradise. We reported earlier how Kylie gushed over Travis’ parenting skills. After one fan asked the 20-year-old lip kit mogul on Twitter how Travis was around the newborn baby, Kylie responded, “He’s the best.” Kylie went on to admit that Stormi and her cousin Chicago West are already besties.

The two sisters both showed up for Khloe Kardashian‘s star-studded baby shower that was held over at the Beverly Hilton hotel, and the pair seemed to have a blast. Recently, after it was revealed that Amazon sponsored the baby shower, fans took to Twitter to express their anger. One person tweeted, “I guess I just don’t understand the idea of amazon gifting a baby shower to khloe kardashian. A family that can afford anything for that kid is given a free shower? When there are moms that can even afford formula that you could give to? Idk.” Click here to see pics of Kylie’s makeup-free selfies!

We’ll keep you posted on any more nights out Kendall or Kylie enjoy!