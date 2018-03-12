Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Skip Tristan’s Birthday For Wyoming: Working On His Album?

Did Kanye West & Kim Kardashian skip Tristan Thompson’s birthday so he could work on a new album? Here’s why some fans are convinced.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, may have skipped out on Tristan Thompson‘s epic birthday party, but they might have had a very good reason for doing so. The couple was spotted in Jackson, Wyoming, but before you start wondering if Kimye were relocating to Wyoming of all places, know that a fan theory is going around that makes a whole lot of sense. Considering the fact that rumors had swirled last year that Kanye had gone to Wyoming to write new music, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Kanye is currently working on new music right now. That’s right, we’re potentially talking about Kanye’s eighth album.

In fact, he’s not alone in his pilgrimage to Wyoming. With Travis Scott, 26, reportedly posting a picture of himself in Jackson, in addition to King Louie, The-Dream and Tony Williams being in the area, Complex reports, all signs point to their collaboration with Yeezy. Time will tell whether or not the setting of Wyoming will affect this hypothetical album! In the meantime, check out all the evidence of everyone in Wyoming below!

Recently, Kanye was recently spotted with newly dyed pink hair. However, it was unknown at the time where the photo of him with his new 'do was taken. It's safe to say, based on the pic, that he might actually have been in Jackson at the time.

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not these rumors of Kanye’s new music turn out to be true.