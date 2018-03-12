Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Having Amazon Sponsor Baby Shower: Like You Don’t Have Any Money?

Khloe Kardashian’s epic baby shower was sponsored by Amazon & some of her fans were pissed that she didn’t pay for the lavish event herself! Read their angry reactions here!

After it was revealed that Amazon Baby Registry sponsored Khloe Kardashian‘s baby shower, many of her fans have not been happy to hear that her luxurious event held at the Bel Air hotel may have been completely free. After Khloe tweeted about how her baby shower was an “absolute dream,” one Twitter user responded, “And why did @Amazon sponsor your shower? This makes me sick! #BoycottAmazon.” Another wrote, “Amazon paid for Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower? Really? Like she couldn’t pay for it herself?” Others turned their ire toward Amazon, writing, “I guess I just don’t understand the idea of amazon gifting a baby shower to khloe kardashian. A family that can afford anything for that kid is given a free shower? When there are moms that can even afford formula that you could give to? Idk.” Check out some of the more heated reactions below!

We reported earlier about Khloe’s star-studded day! Attending her baby shower were all of the KarJenners, Tristan Thompson, 26, and Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, and Brielle Biermann, 21. Decked out with pink flowers and a topiary display of a mother elephant and a baby elephant, Khloe’s baby shower was the definition of extra.

During her pregnancy, Khloe has turned to Kylie for advice. “Kylie is being a really amazing source of support to Khloe as it gets closer to her giving birth,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Whenever Khloe suffers a wobble or suffers a freak-out, she’s been calling Kylie who has a real knack for talking her down from the ledge.” Click here to see pics of Khloe and other guests at her party wearing pink!

And why did @Amazon sponsor your shower? This makes me sick! #BoycottAmazon — Northwest Native (@NorWestNative) March 11, 2018

Amazon paid for khloe kardashian’s baby shower? Really? Like she couldnt pay for it herself? 🧐🙄 — Rachael T. (@yunggordita510) March 11, 2018

@amazon pays for @khloekardashian lavish babyshower and I didn't even get the free gift after spending loads 💰 on my baby wish list 🙄 anyway congrats Girl 👶 — Natalia Borghoff (@nborghoff) March 12, 2018

Oh ya @amazon like @khloekardashian and her entire fucking family couldn’t afford gifts for you guys to give free shit. Can you actually maybe donate it to women and families who actually need it and can’t afford it? — Ashley (@yashashley) March 11, 2018

I guess I just don’t understand the idea of amazon gifting a baby shower to khloe kardashian. A family that can afford anything for that kid is given a free shower? When there are moms that can even afford formula that you could give to? Idk — @Kali (@KaliNichole95) March 11, 2018

Time will tell how Khloe or Amazon respond to this backlash.