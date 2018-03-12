Taylor Swift: The Sweet Reference To Joe Alwyn In ‘Delicate’ Music Video You Probably Missed

If you weren’t watching Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ video VERY closely, you may not have noticed this quick and subtle nod to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn!

Fans expected the video for Taylor Swift’s song “Delicate” to be an ode to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as the song is all about the beginning stages of their relationship when she wasn’t sure if he would be able to accept her reputation and crazy lifestyle. Instead, the footage for the fan-favorite track simply consisted of Taylor showing off her most authentic self when she becomes invisible to the rest of the world. However, she made sure to include a subtle Easter egg to her man! In one scene, Tay is dancing in the rain in a deserted alley, and the sign behind her reads “Joe’s Deli.” You can see it clearly around the 3:24 mark and for several seconds afterward.

Taylor has been very private about her relationship with Joe since they got together over a year ago, but she hasn’t been shy about referencing him with subtleties like this. For one, she’s been consistently wearing a ‘J’ necklace for the last several months. Plus, in her “Ready For It” music video, the numbers “89” and “91” were graffitied on the wall in one scene, referencing the years she and Joe were born. Taylor and Joe have rarely been photographed together throughout their romance, although photographers did catch them on a hike in Malibu just last week. The 28-year-old is currently preparing for her Reputation world tour, which kicks off in May, and has once again gone under-the-radar throughout 2018.

However, HollywoodLife has heard that may change once she’s back in the spotlight again during her time on the road this summer. “She trusts him so much, loves him so much and sees how much the relationship is working, so she would like to be more out and about with him,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels it would be cool to show her fans that she is in love and happy. She doesn’t want to show it off, but would enjoy being out with Joe more.”

The Reputation tour begins on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona and is expected to finish up on Nov. 9 in New Zealand.