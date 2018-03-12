Jesse Watters: Emma DiGiovine, Fox News Producer, Forced To Be Reassigned After He Admitted Affair

Does this seem like a ‘fair and balanced’ decision? After Jesse Watters admitted to Fox News he was sleeping with his associate producer, he got off without getting punished while the network moved her to a different show!

Guess what? Another Fox News personality is at the center of a sex scandal. The late Roger Ailes was ousted out of the company in 2016 after Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. Plus, former Fox News personalities Bill O’Reilly, 68, James Rosen, 49, and Eric Bolling, 55, have been accused of sexual harassment. While these men have denied the allegations, Jesse Watters, 39, owned up to his behavior. The host of Watters’ World told Fox News HR that he was having an affair with his associate producer, Emma DiGiovine, 25. After he told HR about the issue, he didn’t get in trouble, but the network decided to move Emma to a different show.

“Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff,” a Fox News spokesperson told the Philly Inquirer in a statement, “management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains.” The statement was also given to the NY Daily News. To be clear: no one got fired. Emma’s currently working on The Ingraham Angle, while the Inquirer notes that Fox News “took no action against Watters.”

So, Jesse owns up to sleeping with a staff member, she gets reassigned to a different show and everyone gets a happy ending. Except – Jesse’s wife wasn’t as forgiving as his employer. Noelle Watters filed for divorce in October, according to NY Daily News. The couple has twin girls together. The couple first met at Fox News, when Noelle worked in the advertising and promotions department. She was also the host of a web show called iMag Style. Noelle and Jesse were married in 2009 and welcomed their kids in 2011. She didn’t return from maternity leave.

Jesse’s been in hot water with his network before. In April 2017, he took an “abrupt two-day vacation” after he made a crude comment about Ivanka Trump, 36. He also had to offer an apology for an October 2016 segment for The O’Reilly Factor, after viewers accused it of being full of racist stereotypes. In 2014, he referred to voters who are single women as “Beyoncé voters” after her “Single Ladies” hit.

“They depend on government because they’re not depending on their husbands,” he said. “They need things like contraception, health care and they love to talk about equal pay.” Huh. It’s a shame Noelle couldn’t depend on her husband, isn’t it?