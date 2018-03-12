Yas! K-pop band GOT7 is back with a new album and music video, and fans are freaking out over the colorful visual. Watch ‘LOOK’ right here!

Got7 (JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom) released a new song and music video called “LOOK” from their 8th EP Eyes On You today, March 12, and it’s everything. The septet shows off their incredible dance moves in the video, rocking a series of super cool looks. Finally, while we won’t tell you who it is, we can say that one member turns into a bird at the end. Yes, really! Watch the awesome new visual above.

JB, the leader of the band, wrote “LOOK,” which tells the story of one person trying to convince the other that they can work together to save their relationship (“Don’t you worry, we can make it, make it”). The Eyes On You EP also dropped today, and it features six songs in total, all composed by the band members! BamBam wrote “The Reason,” Youngjae wrote “Wavering,” Yugyeom wrote “Us” and Jinyoung wrote “Thank You.” So cool!

Fans are loving the new video. “Thank you for this beautiful song!!!” one commented on YouTube. Others are flipping out over the band’s comeback in general: “The coreo, the music, the mv, EVERYTHING IS SO GOOD!!! I hope they get what they deserve with this comeback!!!”