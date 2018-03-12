Beyonce & JAY-Z Are Going On Tour Together — And No, This Is Not A Drill
YAS! Jayonce is going on tour again, so take our money. Check out the full list of cities Beyonce and JAY-Z will be hitting up on their ‘On The Run 2 Tour’ here!
Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, have finally announced another world tour, and if you missed out on their On The Run Tour in 2014, now’s your chance to see music’s biggest power couple share a stage! Bey shared the news about the OTR II Tour on her Instagram account March 12, posting stunning black-and-white photos and a visual of her and JAY. You can also watch the official teaser for the tour above!
The stadium tour kicks off in the UK on June 6, with the North American leg starting on July 25. You can see the full list of dates below! The ticket pre-sale will go live on Wednesday, March 14 at 9:00 AM North American local time, and 10:00 AM European local time. Get more info on how to sign up for the pre-sale here.
Some observant fans actually got wind of a Jayonce tour before the news was officially announced. It all started when a mysterious listing for “Beyonce & Jay Z” popped up on the Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster UK sites. While it was no means a confirmation that they’d be touring, it got the Beyhive buzzing, and everyone figured something was in the works!
Beyonce also dropped a new remix of her hit “Sweet Dreams” on iTunes, Apple Music and TIDAL without warning, again convincing fans that she was prepping for a live comeback. See more pics of Beyonce and JAY-Z here.
OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium
June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 15 London, UK London Stadium
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy
July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion
July 06 Milan, IT San Siro
July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera
OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place