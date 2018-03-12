Beyonce & JAY-Z Are Going On Tour Together — And No, This Is Not A Drill

YAS! Jayonce is going on tour again, so take our money. Check out the full list of cities Beyonce and JAY-Z will be hitting up on their ‘On The Run 2 Tour’ here!

Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, have finally announced another world tour, and if you missed out on their On The Run Tour in 2014, now’s your chance to see music’s biggest power couple share a stage! Bey shared the news about the OTR II Tour on her Instagram account March 12, posting stunning black-and-white photos and a visual of her and JAY. You can also watch the official teaser for the tour above!

The stadium tour kicks off in the UK on June 6, with the North American leg starting on July 25. You can see the full list of dates below! The ticket pre-sale will go live on Wednesday, March 14 at 9:00 AM North American local time, and 10:00 AM European local time. Get more info on how to sign up for the pre-sale here.

Some observant fans actually got wind of a Jayonce tour before the news was officially announced. It all started when a mysterious listing for “Beyonce & Jay Z” popped up on the Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster UK sites. While it was no means a confirmation that they’d be touring, it got the Beyhive buzzing, and everyone figured something was in the works!

Beyonce also dropped a new remix of her hit “Sweet Dreams” on iTunes, Apple Music and TIDAL without warning, again convincing fans that she was prepping for a live comeback. See more pics of Beyonce and JAY-Z here.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium

June 15 London, UK London Stadium

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place

