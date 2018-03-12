‘Beauty & The Beast In Concert:’ Zooey Deschanel, Rebel Wilson & More Set For Epic Live Show

DISNEY EMERGENCY! ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is going to be performed by an incredible cast for two nights only at the Hollywood Bowl, and you won’t want to miss out. Here’s what you need to know!

Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammar, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson, Jane Krawkowski and Anthony Evans are leading the all-star cast in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA! Michael Kosarin will conduct a full orchestra and choir, ensuring a magical live-to-film experience. The performances take place Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26 only — so you’ll want to get those tickets ASAP!

Zooey will be starring as Belle, Kelsey will perform “Be Our Guest” as Lumiere, Taye will play Gaston, Rebel will be LeFou, Jane will perform the title song as Mrs. Potts and Anthony will be the Beast.

“Performing “Beauty and the Beast,” one of my favorite movies growing up, in a special concert at the legendary Hollywood Bowl is a dream come true,” Zooey said in a press release. “I am looking forward to what I’m sure will be a magical event,” the New Girl star added.

“I’m so stoked to be playing the role of ‘LeFou’ for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Live at the Hollywood Bowl this May,” Rebel also said. “I’m hugely looking forward to meeting Taye and the rest of the cast and to meeting all you lucky folks who get to come to this special live event! Anywhere where you can bring a picnic AND be incredibly entertained is a superb night out. Until then I will be mentally preparing for the role in France by eating croissants.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10:00 AM PST via Ticketmaster, so don’t sleep on them!