Ashley Iaconetti & Kevin Wendt: ‘Bachelor’ Winter Games Winners Sadly Split

Well that was fast. Ashley Iancotti and Kevin Wendt were just declared the ‘winners’ of ‘Bachelor’ Winter Games less than a month ago and they’ve already broken up!

Brace yourselves Bachelor Nation as yet another couple from the show’s franchises has bit the dust. Ashley Iaconetti, 30, and her Bachelor Winter Games beau Kevin Wendt, 34, are no longer together. The two literally skated to victory together in the Games, falling for each other while competing against three other couples. They won golden roses and each other’s hearts in the process, but distance has proved to be the devil as Ashley lives in LA and Kevin is a Canadian ski instructor and all those miles apart has led to a breakup.

Ashley confirmed the news to Entertainment tonight. A source close to the brunette beauty confided to ET that, “It was a little weird to have to figure out a long-term plan so soon. Ashley and Kevin were both really into each other, they just weren’t sure if it was a forever thing. And it’s hard to date long distance like that.”

Poor Ash, this is her fourth time on a Bachelor franchise and she still hasn’t found love. She originally competed for farmer Chris Soules‘ love on The Bachelor season 19. She later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise seasons two and three. Fans were hoping the fourth time would be a charm when she fell for Kevin, who won the first season of The Bachlorette Canada, ending up engaged to now ex-fiancee Jasmine Lorimer.

Ashley ended up with unexpected feelings for the former firefighter and even had a sexy Fantasy Suite night with him. Of course there were tears involved in her road to romance — Ashley is famous for pouring on the water works. She never even thought about finding love until she laid eyes on hunky Kevin. “When I saw him for the first time at the parade, I was like, ‘That means trouble. He’s hot. I’m probably going to cry, and it’s not going to work out,’” she told PEOPLE after their win. “I went into the Winter Games just with the intention of hanging out with my friends so I had no idea that I’d meet somebody, too. I definitely was like, ‘Foreign guys!’ But Canada, sure.” She said that they did plenty of face-timing and texting, but less than a month after the show’s finale aired, the couple is now kaput.