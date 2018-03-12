Alicia plays the very fierce and determined Lara Croft in the new ‘Tomb Raider’ but her premiere dresses have been flirty and feminine! See them all below!

Tomb Raider hits theaters on March 16, and the star, Alicia Vikander, 29, has been traveling the world promoting her new flick. Her character Lara Croft goes in search of her father, who was last seen on an island off the coast of Japan. She’s on her own, trying to piece together his death and come to terms with her own life. We can’t wait to see Alicia in this kick ass, girl power role on the big screen! Promoting the movie in Mexico City on March 10, she wore a flowy, yellow Louis Vuitton dress. The off-the-shoulder neckline was cute and slightly sexy, and the bodice was flirty with a ruffled pattern. See all of her premiere looks in the gallery!

Alicia also opted for Louis Vuitton for the London premiere on March 6. This dress was more fitted, with a floral pattern. It featured ruffled cap sleeves, a deep-v neckline, and a thigh-high slit. She wore her long hair in a very unique, bubbled ponytail. In Germany on March 2, she wore another Louis Vuitton creation, this one, a floral halter dress with ruffled sleeves and shoulder cut-outs. Her hair was pulled back on one side, and styled in loose waves on the other. Her makeup was gorgeous, punctuated with a deep berry lip. In an interview with Games Radar, Alicia spoke about the 2001 Tomb Raider movie, starring Angelina Jolie: “I could never compete with what Angelina did. She made her into an icon because she is an icon. But this is our different interpretation, we’re focused on the reboot of the game which came out a few years ago. It’s the origin story — we’re not trying to copy or reinvent what she did,” Alicia said.