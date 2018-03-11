Tristan Thompson’s Birthday: Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More Show Up For His Big Day

Tristan Thompson turns 27 on March 13, so Khloe Kardashian, Kendall & Kylie Jenner all celebrated with him early! See tons of photos from the epic shindig, here!

Happy early birthday to Tristan Thompson! The basketball player will be turning 27 on March 13, so to celebrate Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner all went out with him in Los Angeles. Khloe, who is eight months along with Tristan’s and her first child, showed off her bump in a black body con dress. She paired the look with a white purse. Her boyfriend was twinning with her for the special occasion, having worn black jeans, a white t-shirt and a grey and black bomber jacket. So chic!

Kylie, on the other hand, flaunted her impeccable post-baby body in a pair of PVC leggings and a cropped red puffer jacket. Her bestie Jordyn Woods wore a similar outfit, but donned a blue jacket instead. On the same night, the two friends took a super sexy mirror selfie together, which the lip-kit mogul shared on social media. She wore the same tight pants that she stepped out at Tristan’s bash in, but ditched her jacket to reveal a black cropped top and her perfectly sculpted abs, just over a month after giving birth. Obsessed!

The Cleveland Cavaliers player’s birthday bash wasn’t the only celebration the close-knit family attended on March 10. Earlier in the day, the Revenge Body star hosted her baby shower, which was decked out with pink everything. From the balloon pit to the giant floral arrangements, not a single thing strayed from the feminine color scheme. As revealed on the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby girl together, who is due to arrive in either late March or early April. We can’t wait for her arrival! We’re already bracing ourselves for the adorable photo-ops of the newborn with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and Kim Kardashian‘s third child, Chicago West. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. Click through the gallery above to see all the pics from Tristan’s birthday bash!