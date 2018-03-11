Truly shocking. A helicopter just went down in New York City’s freezing East River. See the terrifying moment here.

A tourist helicopter suddenly crashed into New York City’s East River on Sunday night, March 11. Their were 5 people inside, according to the New York Post. The helicopter caught passersby’s attention as it suddenly plunged downward near Gracie Mansion around 7:15 p.m. local time. According to The Post, one individual has escaped thus far.

Within moments of the crash, video of the incident went viral on social media. At this time, there are no details on what exactly caused the crash. “It looked like it was completely submerged,” eyewitness John Magers told The Post. “It couldn’t have been any longer than 5 minutes.” The New York Police and Fire Departments have already been dispatched to the scene. Divers are also on site to help with the rescue effort, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s office told Fox News.

“It almost looked like it was landing,” a witness named Ms. Jiang, who saw the crash from her window, told The New York Times. “It wasn’t moving fast. We were curious where it was going to land. Then the next minute, it was diving into the river.” Moments after the shocking incident, the waters near Roosevelt Island were flooded with boats assisting in the rescue.

