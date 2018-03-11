Tori Spelling Staying Strong Amidst Explosive Dean McDermott Drama: ‘I’m Brave, I’m Me’

After numerous incidents involving police and her husband Dean McDermott in the past few weeks, Tori Spelling is staying strong. She posted an inspirational message on Instagram. See it here!

Tori Spelling is reminding everyone of her worth. The 44-year-old posted an inspirational message on her Instagram story, which read, “I’m strong. I’m amazing. I’m beautiful. I’m wonderful. I’m worthy. I’m loved. I’m brave. I’m sweet. I’m happy. I’m me.” She also circled the words “I’m me” in red to make them stand out, illustrating that she’s unapologetically herself, and that’s perfectly OK. Good on her!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has been making headlines recently for numerous intense situations involving her husband, Dean McDermott, 51, and the police. On March 9, the couple and their five kids — Liam McDermott, 10, Stella McDermott, 9, Hattie McDermott, 6, Finn McDermott, 5, and Beau McDermott (who’s almost a year old) — all went out for a family dinner at Black Bear Diner in Tarzana, California. Unfortunately, their meal was cut short when cops escorted the large group out of the restaurant through a back entrance and into an awaiting vehicle. It was unclear what caused the commotion, but photos showed the parents speaking with the authorities in the diner.

Earlier this month, the actress reportedly suffered a mental breakdown, and authorities were dispatched to her home after someone called 911. Then, on March 7, three sheriffs arrived at a Los Angeles-based doctor’s office in search of Tori. Her husband was the one who reportedly made the call to have police attend to her, but it’s unclear why. Dean stood outside of the building with his and his wife’s youngest child as cops determined nothing was wrong after finding Tori with another one of her children. From the looks of it, it must have been a very stressful few weeks for Tori, so we’re glad she’s keeping her head up and reminding herself and everyone else of her strength!