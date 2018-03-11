‘The Royals’: Can King Robert Be Redeemed? — Max Brown Teases That & More In Season 4

Are you ready for season 4, Loyals? Max Brown talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Robert’s life as the new king. Major season 4 spoilers ahead!

The Royals returns for season 4 on March 11 at 10 p.m. Your favorite royals are ready to take over your Sunday nights once again. At the end of last season, the eldest royal sibling was pronounced king. Robert’s ascension to the thrown left Liam reeling, who was being primed to become king when Robert was still missing. This new era of ruling is going to cause of a lot of problems for the royal family.

HollywoodLife chatted with Max Brown, who plays King Robert, about where his character is going in season 4. Understandably, Robert is going to feel the pressures of being king, especially in the wake of his family’s suspicions of him. However, fans may see a new side to Robert in the upcoming episodes. Will he prove to be a great king or will his reign crumble? Time will tell. Check out our Q&A with Max now!

What kind of struggles will Robert be facing as the new king?

Max Brown: Well, Robert takes the throne with all this doubt already cast over his true intentions. His brother wasn’t at his crowning ceremony, and his mother had her doubts just before he was crowned king, so we open season 4 and there’s already this mistrust between the family members. For Robert, it’s all about proving his rightfulness of being on the throne, and also that he’s doing it for the right reasons, which may take a bit of convincing.

I never know how to feel about Robert. Is he a bad guy or does he truly think what he’s doing is right? I feel like it’s open to interpretation at this point.

Max Brown: It is and the way that I approach the character is definitely that he doesn’t want to hurt anyone. He genuinely thinks he’s doing what is right for the country and what’s right for his family. He may be living by a very strong set of warped moral code that he’s kind of set for himself, but he thinks he’s doing the right thing. The fans, hopefully, will see a side to Robert that will slightly redeem his character this season.

Is Robert going to be leaning on anyone in particular as he navigates this new life as king?

Max Brown: There definitely is someone he starts to grow closer to within the show. That individual helps him maybe discover a side to his character that we were not as aware of. I don’t want to reveal who, but I think the audience is really going to enjoy that aspect to Robert’s character. He wants to get closer to his family, but the strains of running the country are obviously very intense, and Robert takes that on his shoulders. I think that definitely causes a little bit of friction at times between him and his dearest.

What can you tease about Liam and Robert’s relationship in season 4? Will they work things out?

Max Brown: I think Robert wants to move past it. He loves his brother. They love each other, they just have that very competitive relationship, like you saw with the boxing scene last season, as brothers often do. There’s also the throne involved. There’s a meddling uncle. There’s favoritism from his mother. The fact that he returned from the dead and all the doubts about whether he played a part in his dad’s murder that his brother is very suspicious of, there’s just a huge amount of mistrust that they have to get past. Throughout the season, there’s definitely moments of them growing closer, and there’s things that get thrown up again which casts doubt over that. Again, it’s a real rollercoaster ride for their relationship. I hope the audience loves that ride.

They’re such passionate individuals, just over different things. And sometimes that can cause friction.

Max Brown: Robert is very sure of himself and is almost a sociopath in his behavior. He just believes everything that he does and says is the right thing to do. I think it’s difficult being around anyone like that. For Liam, it’s impossible to live under the shadow of this character. There are moments throughout the season where you see that redeemed when the protective nature of Robert come down a little bit, and I think the audience is going to like seeing that.