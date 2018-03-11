‘The Arrangement’ Season 2: Stars Tease Kyle & Megan’s ‘Complicated’ Road Ahead After Betrayal

‘The Arrangement’ season 2 premieres today! HollywoodLife sat down EXCLUSIVELY with Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista to talk all things season 2. Watch now!

The Arrangement season 2 premieres March 11 at 9 p.m. Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) are back and busy planning their upcoming wedding. But these two aren’t exactly living in paradise. Megan is still reeling from being betrayed by Kyle and forced to go to the Institute of the Higher Mind’s facility. At the end of last season, Megan declared war on IHM and vowed to take down Terence’s institution. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Josh and Christine about where Kyle and Megan’s story is going in the second season.

In the wake of Megan’s promise to destroy IHM, can she do it? Christine told HollywoodLife that Megan will be “looking for ways to expose the corruption within the Institute” over the course of the season. However, there’s a lot at stake with this. “Even if she does take down the Institute, that will inevitably hurt Kyle, so I think this causes Megan to constantly reevaluate what she’s doing,” Megan continued.

Christine assured fans that Megan is still in love with Kyle, but their relationship has taken a turn. “I think they definitely love each other, and they want to love each other, but the trust has been betrayed on such a deep level,” Christine said. “I think they’re trying to fight for their relationship to survive, but the question is — can it? Megan is constantly asking the question literally throughout the season: How can I love someone who did what he did? It’s that. She wants to believe him. She also wants to think that he’s only doing this because of Terence, and if she can remove Terence from the situation, then maybe Kyle will run away with her and they’ll be happily ever after. But is that the case? Is Kyle going to leave with her or is he going to stay with what’s safe?”

As season 2 goes on, Kyle will start to realize that something is troubling Megan. “I think that he senses something’s up,” Josh said. “Obviously, he knows what she went through at the end of season one. He’s really just wanting this relationship to work. It’s very important to him. He’s had a lot of problems in the past with relationships and a lot of failures, so he doesn’t want this to fail. He does love Megan a lot, so throughout the season, there’s a lot of suspicion there as to what is she really up to. They’re working together. He’s directing his first film. She’s starring in it, so that going to add a whole other element to the relationship. Now they’re having to work together. He’s spending a lot of time with her. He’s really trying to see what’s going on with her. Is something up? Obviously, throughout the season the suspicion grows and will come to a head at some point.”

Christine noted that Kyle and Megan’s relationship becomes “more three dimensional this season, and I think that’s relatable with most couples. Everyone has a honeymoon phase and then reality sets in and you get to know each other on a deeper level, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Kyle and Megan throughout the season. There’s just been a lot more damage in the beginning. It’s definitely more complicated this season. Having known everything that we know now, how do we move forward?”

As fans have seen in the season 2 trailer, Megan is seen trying on wedding dresses. The West/Morrison is on the horizon, but the bride isn’t really going to be in charge of her own wedding at all. “You’ll see the influence the Institute has,” Christine told us. “We build towards a wedding, but the wedding is not even the climax of the season even. There’s so much more that happens other than the wedding, but the process of planning the wedding is very interesting and it’s not romantic at all, which is a little sad.”

When talking about IHM, you have to bring up Terence. Kyle’s connection to Terence is still a huge mystery, and Christine teased that exploring Kyle and Terence’s backstory is a “huge storyline” this season. Josh added: “You get to see exactly why did Kyle ever go to the Institute in the first place? Why are him and Terence are so close? Why is their relationship? So you can call it weird, you can call it intense, you can call it deep, but we get to see the reason why Kyle went to the Institute in the first place, and we really dive into his backstory and his demons and how dark his life was.”

With all of these complications, can Kyle and Megan make it? Christine wants to think so. “I like to think that people can work through anything if you have the will and you’re objective enough to get through something,” she said. “I like to think they can make it out of this if they stick together and really see what’s happening in front of them.”