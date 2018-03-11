‘The Arrangement’ Recap: Kyle Confronts Megan & The Wedding Planning Begins

Megan continues her quest to take down IHM during the season 2 premiere of ‘The Arrangement.’ Kyle notices something’s off about Megan. Does she reveal her true feelings to him?

Season 2 kicks off with Kyle and Megan’s engagement party. In the wake of her time at IHM’s facility, Megan is still having scary flashbacks. At the engagement party, IHM’s influence over Kygan’s wedding really starts to show. This isn’t Megan and Kyle’s wedding, it’s IHM’s wedding. Leslie is still Megan’s agent and as feisty as ever. But you can tell she’s on her way to being ousted. She doesn’t mesh well with IHM. Later, Kyle asks Megan how she would plan the wedding if she could. She says she would want something simple and intimate. He’s willing to do it her way to make her happy. But she still doesn’t trust him. She can’t even get intimate with him. His betrayal cut her deep.

Megan and Shaun are still planning to take down IHM. Shaun stresses that this is going to take time and Megan has to be patient. Megan’s next move talking to Lisbeth. She takes a huge risk in asking Leslie to get Lisbeth’s contact information. Megan has to do something. She can’t keep faking her way through her life. She’s struggling to figure out how to love Kyle after he did what he did. She also has to decide if she’s willing to take down Kylie with IHM.

Leslie doesn’t waste any time asking Megan if IHM wants to drop her. Megan has been avoiding Leslie, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Leslie. Leslie just doesn’t want Terence taking away Megan’s gift. Megan assures her that everything is fine. Leslie tells Megan that Lisbeth is taking meditation classes.

A Dark & Destructive Path

When Megan arrives home, everyone is waiting for her. She sees her wedding dress for the first time. It’s absolutely stunning on Megan. DeAnn, who is texting a mysterious person named Mason, gives her a bracelet to wear that was her mother’s.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Terence are out at the shooting range. The investors in Technicolor Highway want to see more Kyle West, but he wants to keep his vision. He thinks this movie could be his redemption for his past. Terence reminds Kyle that he’s the reason this movie is going to work. Everything orbits about Kyle. Terence is also wanting Kyle to focus on growing IHM, but Kyle’s priorities are solely making the movie and marrying Megan.

During the meditation class, Megan dreams of taking a crowbar to Terence. Afterwards, Lisbeth confronts her in the parking lot. All Megan wants to know is why she left. Lisbeth clams up. “I can’t help you,” Lisbeth says. “You can’t separate them. It’s impossible.” Megan grabs her in the heat of the moment, and Lisbeth calls Megan “dark and destructive.”

When Megan gets home, Kyle wants to know how she’s feeling. “I just feel like you’re not there,” he says. He knows she has a right to be angry about what went down at the facility. Megan doesn’t open up to Kyle. “The feelings I have are gratitude and love,” Megan tells Kyle. She continues to keep up the facade.

DeAnn walks into her house to see a half-naked girl. DeAnn doesn’t get mad, she even helps the girl zip up her dress. DeAnn tells Terence he should be a little more discreet, and then she texts Mason again.

The Truth Is…

At the meeting with investors at IHM, Leslie shows up. Kyle is talking about technical changes for the movies, and the investors could not care less. Terence steps in with an idea that would make Kyle the hero of the movie. The investors eat it up. It’s all up to Kyle. He’s clearly not thrilled about it, but he doesn’t say anything. He asks what she thinks, and she plays along. Leslie confronts Megan about the “bullshit” changes after the movie. Leslie then tells off Terence and calls one of the investors a “misogynistic idiot.” She storms out with her head held high. Autumn Reeser is a national treasure.

Megan finally breaks when she gets home. She tells Kyle that Terence’s idea will ruin the movie, and it’s going to be a “disaster because you can’t think for yourself.” Kyle’s been waiting for Megan to say something. He wants her to stop lying about how she’s feeling. He knows she’s got to be mad. Megan gives Kyle a glimpse at her rage.

“The truth is that I am in a perfect relation with a generous, loving, smart, funny man,” Megan says. “And we’re really connected until something important happens, and his world and everyone in it turns his back on me and breaks my heart. So if I’m not present, it’s because I’m bracing myself for the next one.”

Kyle promises that there’s not going to be a next one, but Megan knows he can’t promise that. The next day, Kyle announces that he’s not going to act in the movie at all. He’s going to focus on directing. The investors threaten to pull out, so Kyle says he’ll finance it himself. This is going to be more than just his movie.

The episode ends with Shaun revealing to Megan that her ex, James, is heading to the facility. If they can locate the facility, they can expose it. DeAnn meets Mason at a bar, while Megan fires Leslie.