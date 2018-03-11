It’s here! Taylor Swift dropped her video for ‘Delicate’ at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11, and showed off the REAL Taylor with an epic dance routine. Watch here!

“Delicate” is officially the next single off of Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, and fans finally got to see the track’s music video when it premiered during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11. Like the rest of Reputation’s vids, as well as many of Taylor’s others, this one was directed by Joseph Kahn, and it might just be one of our favorites yet! The video kicks off with a fed-up Taylor, doing her duties at a public event — posing for photos, taking pictures with fans, putting on a fake smile, and more. Eventually, though, she realizes that no one can see the real her, and she breaks out goofy dance moves and more to show her true self. At the end, she shows up to a dive bar, where it appears she meets up with the love of her life — although we never see him.

Taylor spent most of 2017 under the radar while she recorded the new record. She stepped back into the public eye when Reputation was released in November, but after playing a string of Jingle Ball shows in December, she went back into hiding once again. Throughout 2018, she has been prepping for her massive world tour, which kicks off in May. However, just days ahead of the iHeartRadio Awards, she surfaced on a hike in Malibu with her boyfriend of more than a year, Joe Alwyn. She’s been able to keep fans invested in her career, though, through music videos like this on, as well as sporadic announcements on social media.

The 28-year-old recently confirmed that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be the opening acts for the Reputation tour. It’s going to be quite a summer for these three!