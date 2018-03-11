‘SNL’: Sterling K. Brown Cries As Ben Carson In ‘This Is U.S.’, Jared Kushner Begs For Money

We can’t breath! ‘Saturday Night Live’ poked some fun at both ‘This Is Us’ and our chaotic White House with this new sketch! Take a look!

Let the amazing sketches mocking TV continue! Saturday Night Live presented a fake commercial for a new heartwarming drama, minus the heartwarming part. Instead of This Is Us, it’s This Is U.S. As you can probably guess it included LOTS of crying. The night’s host Sterling K. Brown became Dr. Ben Carson who explained to his wife that he doesn’t exactly know what he’s doing… Also a shirtless Jared Kushner (played by Pete Davidson) asks the United Arab Emirates for $800 million dollars. When they refuse him, he chucks a whiskey bottle at a wall! Head here for more images from season 43 of the hit comedy show!

As totally hilarious as that was, it certainly isn’t the first time that SNL has tackled touchy subject matter lately! Prior to the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, the sketch comedy show presented their own far dirtier version of the awards show — The Grabbies. Obviously, the joke is poking fun at the numerous individuals who faced allegations of sexual harassment in recent months. Some of the categories included “Handsiest Actor” and “Most Open Robe”! They even nominated a woman, Catherine LeBourge (played by Aidy Bryant)! So what did it take to get nominated? “I bit off an intern’s penis.” Wow.

And back in February, SNL and everyone’s favorite Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin took some shots at the president’s uncomfortably chummy relationship with Fox News’ morning show, Fox & Friends. He called to the morning show and declares his love for Devin Nunes‘ infamous memo, which we now know was clearly designed to derail the Special Counsel’s Investigation. “But guys this memo might be the greatest memo since the Declaration of Independence. I don’t know, I haven’t read either one of them,” he stated. “And Devin Nunes, I love that guy, my sweet little house elf. So close to earning his freedom. His memo proves that the FBI is biased and they have a history of this, folks!” They have definitely perfected their mockery of the POTUS!