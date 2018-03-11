James Bay delivering a moving performance of his new single “Pink Lemonade” during his visit to ‘Saturday Night Live’! Take a look here!

Truly dazzling! James Bay, 27, treated Saturday Night Live viewers to the single off of his forthcoming album Electric Light — “Pink Lemonade.” Taking the stage in fitting pink shirt featuring some pink sequins and leather pants (aka the stuff rock stars are made of), he breezed through the dreamy pulsating track! The British crooner isn’t a household name with performances like this, it’s only a matter of time. Also, something tells us this will be a summer anthem in the months ahead. The second time he took the stage, he performed his new soulful track “Wild Love” in another striking shirt. This one had bright stripes and a floral design. Wild love indeed! See more photos from season 43 of the hit comedy show right here!

James’ visit fills out what’s already been a season of seriously eclectic music covering the musical spectrum! On March 4, the hip-hop trio Migos took the stage to deliver a high energy performance of their spicy track “Stir Fry.” Offset, Takeoff and Quavo were backed by a full band, lending the trio’s single a fresh quality that only live performances can provide! As usual, the group rocked outfits featuring loads of color and insane jewelry for their visit to Studio 8H. These guys are used to getting noticed!

James Bay's new hair just reminded me of why I believe in the power of a haircut… whoa. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ADMuhRttCM — Chrissy Cole (@itsChrissyCole) March 11, 2018

And we can’t forget when Taylor Swift, 28, dropped by the sketch comedy show on Nov. 12. The first time she took the stage, she belted out her single “Ready for It” and streated fans and viewers to some amazing dance moves! The second time, she gifted fans an acoustic version of her track “Call It What You Want” and it was downright mesmerizing!