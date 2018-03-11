14 Sexiest iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfits Of All-Time: Taylor Swift & More

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards is here again, so let’s reminisce by taking a look back at the sexiest outfits we’ve ever seen on the show’s red carpet!

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards is set to air March 11 at 8 p.m. on TNT. Every year, our favorite artists turn up the heat on the red carpet and onstage. The iHeartRadio Music Awards has been the place the stars have rocked the sexiest looks. For instance, Taylor Swift, 28, blew us away when she stepped out in THAT sparkling black jumpsuit at the 2016 show. The look was by far the hottest outfit she had ever worn. Seriously, she gave off serious Catwoman vibes. Meow! The “Delicate” singer sizzled on the red carpet the year before in a short black mini dress. Taylor is set to premiere her “Delicate” music video during the 2018 show.

Jumpsuits have been all the rage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in the past. Bebe Rexha, 28, wowed in a very similar black jumpsuit at the 2017 show. Selena Gomez, 25, dazzled in a orange jumpsuit in 2016 that popped on the red carpet. Those cutouts on the side gave Selena’s look a super sexy edge. DWTS pro Cheryl Burke, 33, looked incredible in that plunging white jumpsuit at the 2016 show.

Karrueche Tran, 29, and Halsey, 23, have both taken fashion to a whole new level with their sexy pantsuits. Karrueche wore a red silky pantsuit with the jacket open to reveal her lacy bra. Her toned abs were on full display on the 2017 red carpet. That same year, Halsey stepped out in a matching yellow jacket and pants. Instead of wearing a bra, the singer actually wore a belt as a top underneath the jacket. The unique and super sexy look totally worked on Halsey! Take a look at more of the hottest iHeartRadio Music Awards outfits in our gallery now!