Selena Gomez Still Loves Justin Bieber ‘With All Her Heart’–Just Needs A Little ‘Me’ Time

Selena Gomez‘s relationship with Justin Bieber, 24, has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in the past few weeks and it’s because the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer wants to spend some time by herself to get things in her life on track. “Both Justin and Selena are fully committed to getting back together again, but right now Selena really needs a little space, and time, on her own,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s been pretty full on and intense between them recently, and Selena just wants to chill for a bit. She also wants to iron things out with her mom, as she really misses her and how their relationship was. Selena definitely isn’t finished with Justin though, or even over him, she still loves him with all her heart—she just needs a little ‘me’ time, to help get her head together.”

Selena and Justin have been making headlines due to their relationship limbo and ever since they’ve gotten back together, Selena and her mom, Mandy Teefey, 41, haven’t been on the greatest of terms. Mandy has talked about her lack of enthusiasm for Justin after the tough relationship he and Selena had in the past so it may take some time before she can fully trust in him again.

Selena was recently seen in Texas, where her family lives, hinting that she’s working on mending things with Mandy. Since the two were reportedly very close before Selena got back with Justin, it’s no surprise that they’d want to get clear the air between them and get back to where they were. Here’s to hoping all gets settled soon and Selena and Justin do what makes them happy!

No matter how much space Selena and Justin take, it seems they will always have love for each other so Jelena fans, don’t fret! We’ll be on the lookout to see where they go from here.