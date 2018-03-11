Donald Trump: Melania’s Life’s ‘Not So Easy’ As Stormy Daniels Tries To Make Alleged Affair Details Public

Donald Trump insisted that his wife Melania Trump was a great first lady but also said her life wasn’t easy during a speech he gave at a Moon Township, PA rally on Mar. 10.

President Donald Trump, 71, spoke at a Moon Township, PA rally on Mar. 10 and he took the opportunity to talk about how wife and first lady, Melania Trump, 47, doesn’t have a simple life like people think. “Great first lady,” he said at the rally. “She’s great. She’s great. You think her life is so easy, folks? Not so easy. She is a great first lady.” Donald also addressed Melania’s work fighting in the opioid epidemic. “We put Melania and other people on this blue ribbon committee,” he added, according to The Hill. “Do you think the drug dealers that kill thousands of people during their lifetime, do you think they care who is on a blue ribbon committee? The only way to solve the drug problem is through toughness. When you catch a drug dealer, you’ve got to put him away for a long time.”

Donald’s comments about his wife and the country’s drug problem comes when is in the midst of dealing with a lawsuit and alleged affair scandal with stripper Stormy Daniels, 38. Stormy just filed a lawsuit against the Donald after she reportedly accepted $130, 000 from Donald’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, days before the 2016 presidential election in regards to a confidentiality agreement. The agreement was brought up so she could keep quiet about her alleged 2006/2007 affair with Donald when he was married to Melania. Stormy is now claiming it is invalid and she wants a judge to void it leading many to believe she’s ready to speak out about her time with Donald.

Although neither Donald or Melania have commented on the lawsuit, things between the couple haven’t seemed the best lately. The former model is often seen looking down while she’s around Donald and has even seemed to refuse holding his hand away in public outings. Donald has also been seen not waiting to walk with Melania and going ahead of her on many occasions.