March Madness Bracket Revealed: Find Out Who’ll Play In The NCAA Men’s Tournament

It’s here! The NCAA has named all 68 teams going to March Madness by revealing the 2018 bracket. See who your favorite teams are facing and make your picks!

Selection Sunday is in the books, and following the March 11 event, basketball fans now know the teams headed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball tournament. March Madness is about to break out across the country and that means one thing: picking brackets! Along with the 68 teams, the NCAA revealed the tournament’s bracket, along with the No. 1 picks: Kansas, Villanova, Xavier and Virginia. We can already tell this going to be an insane tourney! Check out the bracket here:

Two days from now, the First Four will take place. On March 13 and 14, eight of the lowest seeded teams – winners from the smallest conferences, etc. – will compete for the chance to play in the proper tournament. Winners of these games enter as 16-seeds. Considering that these teams face the No. 1-ranked teams, the chances of any of these First Four squads going all the way are low.

Speaking of low odds, some believe of picking the perfect March Madness bracket are believe it’s 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808, according to CNN. Others think that you can get the odds down to 1 in 128 billion. A person would have better chances of becoming an astronaut (1-3 in 600) or bowling a perfect game (1 in 11,500) than predicting every single game correctly.

Though, there are some tips to pick the bracket that wins your family or office pool. The Final Four usually features two No. 1s and two lower seeded teams, within the No. 2-4 range, according to Yahoo Sports. Don’t pick all No. 1 to go all the way. However, don’t put a lot of faith in upsets. Underdogs only occasionally topple regional favorites. When hoping for Cinderella stories, throw your faith into people with a high offense, as 65% of the schools that have “worn the glass slipper” have had an efficiency rank of No. 75 or better.